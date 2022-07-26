Pakistan Army assists authorities in rescue, relief efforts after urban flooding

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the country. Pakistan Army Emergency Response teams are consistently busy in dewatering and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to affected population.

Pakistan Army dewatering teams are carrying flood relief operations in District Jamshoro, Gharo Grid station and South Karachi including Shahra e Faisal and Nipa Chowrangi, Lasbela, Turbat and Quetta.

Pakistan Army teams established Relief Camps including Medical facilities and distributed necessary food and ration among the local residents. Various Standby and response teams are stationed at various locations in Sindh and Balochistan for relief activities and to counter any emergency situation due flooding.

Pakistan Army troops and mobile medical teams provided relief goods and free medicines to hundreds of locals in areas of Jamshoro, Gharo, Kemari and Nipa Chowrangi. Beside, medical team also provided medical aid to over 1500 people at Quetta, Turbat and Lasbella in Balochistan.