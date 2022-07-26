APP

Pakistan earns $737m by exporting transport services in 11 months

ISLAMABAD   –    Pakistan earned $737.720 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eleven months of last fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year. This shows increase of 47.83 percent as compared to $499.020 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 65.87 percent, by going up from $70.290 million last year to $116.590 million during the period under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surged by 114.52 percent from $31.890 million last year to $68.410 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 25.47 percent from $38.400 million to $48.180 million current year, the PBS data revealed. The exports of air transport services increased by 48.90 percent by going up from $403.350 million last year to $600.600 million during July-May (2021-22). Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 51.26 percent, from $263.740 million to $398.9400 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.74 percent, from $27.190 million to $26.990 million, while in addition the export of other air transport services surged by 55.37 percent from $112.420 million to $174.670 million. Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 19.10 percent by going down from $16.390 million to $13.260 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 70.02 percent, from $12.010 million to $3.600 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 120.55 percent from $4.380 million to $9.660 million, while in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 19.13 percent, from $8.990 million to $7.270 million, the data revealed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Traders ask for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

Karachi

Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

Karachi

Karachi’s Yusuf Goth submerges in rainwater

Karachi

Acting governor grieved over human losses due to’abnormal’ rains

Karachi

2 die as rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

Karachi

Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

Business

FBR’s new fixed tax regime worries small traders

Business

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

1 of 11,645

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More