‘Pakistan has made a mockery’, Nawaz reacts to SC verdict

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict to strike down Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election by declaring ‘illegal’ said that Pakistan made a mockery.

Taking to Twitter, he penned that “salute the three judges”, who heard the case.

“[Order] has made a mockery of Pakistan,” he wrote.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday shared her thoughts ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on Punjab Deputy Speaker’s ruling, saying the government must take a firm stand against the ‘status quo’.

Urging to rise the occasion, Maryam has given two options to the coalition government and said, “Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo”, as she took to Twitter.

PML-N vice president concluded, “Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”