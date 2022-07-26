Staff Reporter

Pakistan Railways denies news about payments to pensioners without verification

LAHORE – Spokesperson Pakistan Railways has strongly denied the news circulating on social media that Pakistan Railways is making payments to pensioners without verification. In statement on Monday, the spokesperson said that the institution has a foolproof system for payment of salaries and pensions. Any retired employee has to show his presence in the concerned office before commencement of pension which is recorded in a register. The Spokesperson further said Pension is paid through banks which also have their own verification system to countercheck record provided by the pensioner to the railways. The spokesman said that to ensure that the payment is being made in a transparent manner, pensioners have to submit, twice a year, the life certificate and no marriage certificate in case of family pension.

 

