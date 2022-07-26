News Desk

Pakistani rupee continues to sink against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued Tuesday to lose ground against the US dollar and hit a new low during intraday trade in the interbank market, keeping the financial market jittery amid an ongoing political crisis.

The local unit is trading in the interbank market at 232.97, up from 229.88 a day earlier.

The rupee has been one of the world’s worst-performing currencies, slumping 30.2% since the start of the year (2022).

Fears have risen about Pakistan’s stuttering economy as its currency fell nearly 8% against the US dollar in the last trading week, while the country’s forex reserves stand below $10 billion with inflation at the highest in more than a decade.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

FBR’s new fixed tax regime worries small traders

Business

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

Business

Electricity generation cost jumps up to 160pc in last one year

Business

SECP registers 26,502 new companies in FY2021-22

Business

Harm reduction recognised crucial for reducing tobacco-inflicted health burden

Business

Pakistan earns $737m by exporting transport services in 11 months

Business

Footwear exports surge 19.02pc to $156.98m in FY2022

Business

Steps to be taken to recover cotton cess from Aptma

1 of 2,289

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More