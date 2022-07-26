Past in Perspective

“The most beautiful temple in the universe is your soul; that is why God wants to dwell in it.”
–Matshona Dhliwayo.

The Katas Raj Temples located near Chakwal in Punjab date as far back as 615-950 CE. These Hindu temples are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are considered to be one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage sites in Pakistan that are still in use today. According to the local legend, Shiva experienced inconsolable grief after the death of his wife, Sati. This led to a rain of tears which formed two pools of water, one at Pushkara and the other at Katas. Before this, it was considered to be a Buddhist site as a stupa was discovered there. The Katas Raj Temple thus has a collected of building that establish the Buddhist era to the British’s and preserved over 1500 years’ worth of history.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Traders ask for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

Karachi

Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

Karachi

Karachi’s Yusuf Goth submerges in rainwater

Karachi

Acting governor grieved over human losses due to’abnormal’ rains

Karachi

2 die as rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

Karachi

Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

Business

FBR’s new fixed tax regime worries small traders

Business

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

1 of 3,690

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More