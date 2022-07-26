PBCC award central contracts to 17 players

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players who had performed well in the recent domestic and international competitions. The players would receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months from July 2022 to December 2022 in categories including Category A (Rs 20,000 per month), Category B (Rs 17,000 per month) & Category C (Rs 15,000 per month). PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs 2,500 each in all categories. The players include Category A: Badar Munir, Nisar Ali; Category B: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Riasat Khan, Mati Ullah; Category C: Anees Javed, Moeen Aslam, Muhammad Safdar, Shahzeb Haider, Mohsin Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Salman, Haroon Khan, Kamran Akhter, Muhammad Shahzeb and Sana Ullah Khan.