APP

PBCC award central contracts to 17 players

ISLAMABAD   –    Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday awarded central contracts to 17 players who had performed well in the recent domestic and international competitions. The players would receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months from July 2022 to December 2022 in categories including Category A (Rs 20,000 per month), Category B (Rs 17,000 per month) & Category C (Rs 15,000 per month). PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs 2,500 each in all categories. The players include Category A: Badar Munir, Nisar Ali; Category B: Muhammad Rashid, Faisal Mehmood, Riasat Khan, Mati Ullah; Category C: Anees Javed, Moeen Aslam, Muhammad Safdar, Shahzeb Haider, Mohsin Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Salman, Haroon Khan, Kamran Akhter, Muhammad Shahzeb and Sana Ullah Khan.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Traders ask for declaring Hyderabad as calamity hit area due to rains

Karachi

Saeed Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

Karachi

Karachi’s Yusuf Goth submerges in rainwater

Karachi

Acting governor grieved over human losses due to’abnormal’ rains

Karachi

2 die as rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

Karachi

Section 144 imposed on bathing at beaches

Business

FBR’s new fixed tax regime worries small traders

Business

Gold price up by Rs2000 per tola

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Business

Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

1 of 11,436

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More