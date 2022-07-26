Staff Reporter

Peace committee meeting to ensure peace in Muharram

MULTAN – Meeting of Divisional Peace Committee here on Monday expressed resolve to main brotherhood and unity among all schools of thoughts of Muslims during upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram. Meeting was presided over by Commissioner Amir Khattak attended by Farooq Seedi, Ali Raza, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Haq and others. DC Tahir Wattu, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz among other officers attended the meeting. Addressing to participants, Commissioner said, land of saints had always delivered peace message among all sects of Muslim Ummah from its soil . He said, loud speaker act and wall chalking would be dealt strictly. He said, law and order would be maintained at any cost in the division during holy days of Muharram. He said close and full security arrangements would be made on processions’ routes. There would be exemplary cleaning arrangements on ways to Imam Bargahs and Majalis-e- Aza. Deputy Commissioner said, strict accountability would be held against elements to be found fuelling hatred and  mischief.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka take charge of second Test as Pakistan batters falter on day-two

Entertainment

TikTok rolls out new features to improve user experience

International

Myanmar military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Headlines

SC refuses to form full bench to hear Punjab CM case

National

Collision course as ruling coalition refuses to accept 3-member SC bench

National

8th death anniversary of Majid Nizami today

National

Army top brass reviews border, internal security

National

PTI accuses govt of blackmailing court

National

12 more die, several injured amid heavy rains across country

1 of 9,558

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More