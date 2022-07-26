Peace committee meeting to ensure peace in Muharram

MULTAN – Meeting of Divisional Peace Committee here on Monday expressed resolve to main brotherhood and unity among all schools of thoughts of Muslims during upcoming Muharram-ul-Harram. Meeting was presided over by Commissioner Amir Khattak attended by Farooq Seedi, Ali Raza, Muhammad Usman, Abdul Haq and others. DC Tahir Wattu, Additional Commissioner Sarfraz among other officers attended the meeting. Addressing to participants, Commissioner said, land of saints had always delivered peace message among all sects of Muslim Ummah from its soil . He said, loud speaker act and wall chalking would be dealt strictly. He said, law and order would be maintained at any cost in the division during holy days of Muharram. He said close and full security arrangements would be made on processions’ routes. There would be exemplary cleaning arrangements on ways to Imam Bargahs and Majalis-e- Aza. Deputy Commissioner said, strict accountability would be held against elements to be found fuelling hatred and mischief.