Pervaiz Elahi becomes new CM Punjab as SC announces verdict

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new Punjab chief minister.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the hearing on Punjab CM case.

The apex court also ordered that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administer the oat to Elahi at 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

In case the Punjab governor does not administer the oath to Elahi, President Dr Arif Alvi can do so instead, the court ruled.

The court also directed the Punjab chief secretary to issue Elahi’s CM notification today and ordered Hamza Shehbaz to vacate the Chief Minister’s Office immediately.

Pervaiz Elahi, who bagged 186 votes against Hamza’s 179 votes, had challenged the ruling in SC after deputy speaker Mazari rejected 10 PML-Q votes for going against party chief’s directive.

The hearing against ruling of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker in CM Election process continued for three days.