Staff Reporter

PFA stops production of restaurant over violations

LAHORE – The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a famous restaurant over multiple violations during a raid on Lahore-Sheikhupura GT Road here on Monday. The raid was led by PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that the PFA took action against the restaurant for using substandard ‘Desi Ghee’ in the preparation of different food dishes and the worst condition of hygiene.

 

He said that the raiding team also witnessed the abundance of insects, flies, stinky washing area and open drainage system. Apart from that, the unit also failed to meet the food safety standard defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that the production of the unit will remain suspended till further order. He further said that the samples of a local desi ghee were sent to laboratory for test. The provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab, he added.

 

