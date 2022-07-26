PM expresses concern over lack of planning regarding wheat reserves

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern over the lack of comprehensive planning regarding wheat reserves in the last four years.

It is sad that in an agricultural country like Pakistan, food crisis continued to occur during the previous regime.

Injustice was done to 22 crore people by not comprehensive planning for demand and reserves of wheat.

Buffer stock should be ensured along with the release of wheat until the next harvest.

Help should be taken from an international consultant to ensure quality and quantity while importing wheat.

The money of the nation should be saved by reducing the price of wheat as much as possible.

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a review meeting on the current reserves of wheat in the country, potential demand and import tenders.

Federal Ministers Miftah Ismail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Tariq Bashir Cheema and relevant senior officials participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that the current wheat production in the country was estimated at 26.389 MMT while the previous year’s reserves were 1.806 MMT.

The total reserves are 28.199MMT against the total national demand of 30.79MMT.

To eliminate the gap between demand and reserves, the government decided to import wheat in a timely manner through the Economic Coordination Committee.

According to the decision, in the second tender after the first batch, due to the light of the instructions of the Prime Minister and the efforts of the government, 34.54 dollars per metric ton was saved on 300000 metric tons and a total of 13 million dollars of the national treasury was saved.

The meeting was further informed that under the government’s agreement with Russia, progress is being made on the import of 2 million metric tons of wheat, which is in the final stages.

Apart from this, the meeting was informed in detail about the progress on the import of wheat through Gwadar port. The Prime Minister issued instructions that measures should be taken soon to ensure the import of wheat through Gwadar Bandargah.

The Prime Minister issued special instructions that the Buffer Stock should be determined and a report submitted soon. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Food Security and all relevant ministries and authorities to reduce the cost per ton in the tender.