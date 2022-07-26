Our Staff Reporter

PML-N holds ‘Save the Country’ rally

FAISALABAD – ‘Save the Country’ rally was taken out under the aegis of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Faisalabad chapter here on Monday.

PML leader, veteran politician and former Mayor Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Sher Ali led the rally which started from the office of MPA Mian Tahir Jamil at Dijkot road. Former federal minister Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali, MPA Mian Tahir Jamil, district president PML-N Ijaz Sheikh and large number of workers participated in the rally. The PML youth wing participated in the rally in jeeps, cars, vans, rickshaws, and motorcycles.

People urged to extend their full support to PML-N as their mission is to save state but not politics

The participants were carrying banners, posters and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of the party. Addressing the participants of the rally at Clock Tower Chowk, Chaudhry Sher Ali urged the people to extend their full support to PML-N as their mission is to save the state but not politics. He said that PML-N would not hesitate to render any sacrifice to save the country. He thanked the traders for warmly welcoming and joining the rally which is a clear proof that trader community is also along with PML-N in its mission to save the country. He said that people of the district have always supported their party.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Attaullah Tarar appointed as SAPM

National

NA passes unanimous resolution over judicial reforms

National

Not possible to have one constitution for us, another for ‘apple of the eye’: Bilawal

National

FM Bilawal to lead Pakistan’s delegation at SCO-CFM in Tashkent

National

Army assisting civil admin in relief efforts in flood-hit areas

National

Moonis advises Rana to read constitution before imposing governor’s rule

National

Imran Khan directs restoration of public’s welfare projects in Punjab

National

NA session: PM Shehbaz promises maximum relief to citizens affected by rains

National

Punjab govt decides to restore PTI’s programs including health card

National

Cabinet decides to legislate to limit powers of CJP

1 of 9,583

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More