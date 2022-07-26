Police stations, posts owe Rs8m to PESCO in Mardan

Mardan – Despite ominous electricity and financial crises on part of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO), several police stations, police posts and officers of offices in the district owed more than Rs 8 million to PESCO, sources told The Nation.

Sources added that several police stations and police posts are defaulters of about Rs 8,075,135 of PESCO. PS Lundkhwar is a defaulter of about Rs 1,989,869, PS Hatyan is a defaulter of about Rs 1,442,682, and Police Oost Chel Zarinabad is a defaulter of about Rs 361,432.

Similarly, PS Lundkhwar wire signal tower is a defaulter of about Rs 20,586 and Rs 20,092, Police Post Bazi Kharki is a defaulter of about Rs 359,536, PS Saddar is a defaulter of about Rs 46,248 and Rs 82,666, DPO Police Barak is defaulter of about Rs 46,248, Superintendent Police (SP) Office is defaulter of about Rs 13,962 and Rs 14,106, PS SMT is defaulter of about Rs 312,464, Police Patrolling Post is defaulter of about Rs 131,441.

Similarly, Police Post Marhati Toru Mera is a defaulter of about Rs 55,333, PS Garhi Kapura is a defaulter of about Rs 443,458, Police Post Gumbat is a defaulter of about Rs 326,806, DSP Kaltang Office is defaulter of about Rs 89,076, PS Katlang is defaulter of about Rs 2,082,490, Police Post Katlang is defaulter of about Rs 86,882, PS Takhatbhai is defaulter of about Rs 105,421 and Rs 42,788. PS Toru is a defaulter of about Rs 138,526, Police Patrolling Post is a defaulter of about Rs 121,049.