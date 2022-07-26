News Desk

Politicians rejecting public decision is real issue in Pakistan: Fawad

Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday underscored that politicians rejecting the public decision is the real problem in Pakistan.

In a statement on Twitter, the PTI leader while criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership said that Hamza would have resigned after the Punjab Chief Minister election if he followed the democratic approach.

Instead of considering the democratic move, they are devising the policy to remain in power, he added.

Further shaming the opposition leaders with accusations of buying the Deputy Speaker’s support and blackmailing the courts, he posed a question saying that after all this how could they stay in the government?

He pointed out that things won’t work this way as in the present time the public witnesses and decides.

“Now is the era of individuality, everyone decides for itself,” he said.

