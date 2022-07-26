Staff Reporter

President, PM grieved over demise of Allama Agha Hamid Moosavi

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the demise of chief of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. The prime minister said that late Allama Moosavi was virtuous and an advocate of Muslim unity. He prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family and followers to bear the loss with fortitude. President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday expressed grief over the demise of the patron-in-chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and the head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafaria, Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. The president prayed for the departed soul, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the fortitude for them. He said that as late Moosavi was an advocate of Muslims’ unity, his services in that respect will be remembered for a long time to come.

 

 

