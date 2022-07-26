PTI accuses govt of blackmailing court

ISLAMABAD – The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday blamed the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for making efforts to pressurize the Supreme Court that is hearing a crucial case regarding the contentious election of chief minister Punjab

The remarks of the opposition party’s leaders came hours before the Supreme Court rejected plea of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of ruling parties, for the formation of a full court bench of the apex court to hear the petition of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the election of CM Punjab.

Reacting to the press conference of the leaders of the coalition government in which they questioned the impartiality of the judiciary and demand for the formation of a full court, PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in his media interaction here said that the government was hell-bent on “blackmailing the apex court to bring it under pressure.”

Making a strange demand that the name of the leaders of ruling PDM should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL), PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry alleged that the members of the government have launched a direct attack on SC, these are the people about which the apex court had used the term ‘Sicilian mafia.

He said that PTI had no objection over the formation of a full bench as it is the prerogative of the chief justice of Pakistan but they could not allow doing this by blackmailing the court.

Chaudhry lamented that despite being on bail, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz continued to hold a press conference against the judiciary even at Prime Minister House Auditorium.

Lashing out at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari, he chided that the whole of Sindh converted into a dam when it rained while he was on a mission to salvage the Punjab government by spending province’s money in Punjab.

Regarding Zardari’s departure to Dubai, Chaudhry said that Zardari fled the country knowing that his government was only for a few days. He added that all these “crooks” could try to escape the country anytime; hence their names should be included in the no-fly list. The PTI leader stated that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should be reminded that her mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s life had been “a victim of the PML-N’s tyranny and oppression.”

Talking about Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s alleged threatening tone, he questioned as how many seats his party had in Punjab.

He went on to say that all the parties in PDM together were lonely defeated by Chairman PTI Imran Khan, as people have given their decision, they should have resigned if they had any shame.

The PTI leader stated that the way things have been going on for some time, it showed that the establishment was not neutral, adding that Khan has saved Pakistan from becoming Sri Lanka.

Shedding light on the Punjab Deputy Speaker’s ruling on CM Punjab election, Chaudhry said that the Constitution clearly stated that the parliamentary party would take the decision; hence rejecting the votes given to Parvez Elahi was a joke.

He urged the apex court to decide the case of the CM Punjab at the earliest as the largest province was being run without a chief executive for three months, and Hamza Shehbaz was still the chief minister on the order of the apex court.

He hoped that the chief justice would not surrender before the ruling parties’ pressure and would give a decision as per the law, as 220 million people were looking towards the SC.

PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi in a separate statement said that PML-N leadership once again was resorting to “shameful and dirty blackmailing tactics to attack the SC to build pressure to get decisions of their choice.”

He said that PML-N stooped all the way down to attacking the apex court physically. He said that Pakistan now stood at a crossroads and now all eyes were on the SC.