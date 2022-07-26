PTI leader announces to join PPP

LARKANA – PTI’s former central leader Intizar Abro on Monday announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party.

This announcement was made by him during a meeting with President of PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro at his residence in Larkani on Monday.

On that occasion, Nisar Khuhro welcomed him for joining the party and said that Imran Khan is now being abandoned by his own party after the coalition parties, because he has proved to be a disappointed and unsuccessful leader and he is not a supporter of democracy, which is why he wants support of the empire in any case and he dislike democratic forces.

Khuhro said that Asif Zardari is riding on the minds of Imran Khan and his Twitter brigade, due to which false rumours are being spread about Asif Zardari. Even in a difficult situation, he spent more than 11 years in prison and fought with dictators, now Imran Khan is not a matter of concern. He said Asif Zardari has gone to Dubai to attend the birthday of his grandchild but PTI and other opponents have taken the sky over their head.

We want to remind them that they will remember Asif Zardari even in their sleep. On this occasion, Intizar Abro announced to join the PPP and said that Imran Khan’s politics is based on lies and chaos, he is not a supporter of democracy and I am joining the party trusting the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, because the real leader of youth is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the future of the country is also Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.