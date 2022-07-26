PTI leaders rejoice after the SC landmark verdict

PTI leaders and workers started celebrating the landmark verdict soon after it was announced.

Former premier and PTI Chairman Imran Khan also appreciated the apex court judges for “standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse”.

He thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team in a Twitter post. “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging,” he added.

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi hailed the apex court verdict saying, “I pay tribute to the judges for tolerating unruly behaviour of the government ministers”.

He said the verdict is the victory of the public mandate and Constitution. “People rejected the imported government and this is a victory of public mandate and Constitution,” he remarked.

Qureshi also lashed out at the Punjab deputy speaker, Dost Mohammad Mazari, who belongs to PTI, saying he played a “shameful role” in the chief minister’s re-election.

“[Prime Minister] Shehbaz Shairf should dissolve assemblies and call early elections which is the only solution now.”