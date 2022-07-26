PTI scared of rightful demand for full bench, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sherry Rehman yesterday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was hypocritical. Speaking to journalists here, she said the PTI was scared of the rightful demand for a full bench of the Supreme Court to hear the Punjab Chief Minister case.

“We are only seeking a full bench of the Supreme Court to hear the merits of the case. Parliament’s rulings as per the constitution cannot be interpreted two ways,” she said

Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, said the coalition parties in their plea requested the apex court’s larger bench to circumvent discrimination during the proceedings of the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi’s petition challenging the deputy speaker’s ruling. She said there were contradictory standards of the authorities on the issue of letter of PML-Q President Chaudhary Shujat Hussain presented at the Punjab Assembly.

“There is no doubt about it that the party leader is the parliamentary leader of any political party at the floor of the house. He is the one who nominates his party’s parliamentary leader in the Assembly,” Sherry Rehman said. She explained that the parliamentary leaders implement the directions on legislation guided by the party chiefs and direct voting in the elections of the house.

She said it was clear that the leadership of the coalition government was hoping that the apex court’s larger bench would be allowed to hear the case for ensuring fairness.

The minister said that Article 63-A had been discussed which was silent on the issue that the political party leader’s directives would be given preference over the decree of a parliamentary leader who was being nominated by the political leader of that party. “The previous decisions were given on this precedent that if there was dispute between a party’s leadership then how could it form a government in the parliament,” she said.

The PPP leader said the PPP filed its petition through Farooq H. Naik, however, neither Naik nor the counsel for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) were allowed to argue in the apex court.

“The court is requested to hear all the political parties, as Farooq Naik was not heard despite his request,” she added. The minister accused the PTI was creating chaos in the country as there was uncertainty all over, “The economic crisis will subside once the political turmoil is over.”