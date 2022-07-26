Punjab police all set for strict security in Muharram

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Monday said that conduct of peaceful Muharram, protection of people of all schools of thought, as well as full security for Muharram meetings and mourning processions were among the top priorities.

Kamyana said more than 5,000 majalis and 650 mourning processions would be provided foolproof security during forthcoming Muharram, whereas 3,868 majalis would be held from 1st to 10th of Muharram.

The maximum number of 143 mourning processions out of total would be held in the City division during Ashura.

The CCPO directed SPs and supervisory officers to stay in constant liaison with the organisers of majalis and mourning processions, license holders, scholars of all schools of thought, businessmen and local representatives. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters regarding the preparations for Muharram. Kamyana said that all the supervisory officers should identify trouble points of their respective area of responsibility and resolve the disputes and conflicts in consultation of stakeholders, ensuring surety bonds, mandatory to ensure a peace.

The CCPO directed the SPs, Circle Officers and SHOs to supervise operational and logistic matters including briefing of the staff on security of routes, ensuring adherence to sound system act, enforcement of restrictions of routes and timings of Majalis and mourning processions. He said that social media monitoring, search and sweep operations, geo-tagging, police pickets and registration of tenants would be ensured to avoid any mischievous actions of anti-peace elements. Checking of all suspicious vehicles and persons entering the city is already being ensured through the e-police checking mechanism at the entry and exit points of the city, he maintained. He said that the construction of vantage points, installation of walk-through gates, metal detectors and CCTV cameras at the Imambargahs should be ensured in collaboration with the administrators.

The participants of the main mourning procession would be provided three layers security and nobody would be allowed to enter in the mourning processions and Majalis without complete checking, he added.

The central mourning procession and other sensitive programs would be continuously monitored with the help of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the district administration, he said and added that strict action would be taken against those spreading hate material, literature and divisive propaganda. All police officers should be fully aware of logistics and human resources at the police station, circles and divisional levels, he added. DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, SSP Operations Mustansar Feroze, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SPs and concerned police officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday said that the security of majalis and processions during Ashura Muharram should be made with consultation of all stakeholders including clerics, peace committees, civil society and district administration.

He said that Special Branch and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should provide all possible support and provide reports to field commanders for security arrangements of Muharram.

The IG Punjab directed that all preparations for security of Muharram should be completed on time so that there was no danger of disturbance of peace.

He directed that the process of punishment should be ensured immediately, and all supervisory officers should dispose of the pending show-cause notices at the earliest in a week.

The existing workload should be completed within seven days and the progress report should be sent to the Central Police Office, he maintained.

Faisal Shahkar directed that the officers should keep constant contact with their Jawans so that they did not face any difficulty in solving their problems. The IGP directed the all supervisory officers including DPOs, SPs to ensure that orderly room was held regularly.

The IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that zero tolerance policy would continue against black sheep involved in corruption, mistreatment of citizens and illegal activities. He also directed that strict action should be taken against one-wheelers, kite flying and drug dealers.