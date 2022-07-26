Relentless downpour

Karachi was teetering on the brink of abysses. In recent days, heavily pouring has made it a scourge of fate worse than death for Karachi’s residents. Due to relentless rainfall in Karachi, many areas were submerged in water, including DHA which received the highest rainfall of about 120mm.

The situation has become worse owing to clogged drainage lines, as a result, houses around Gujjar and Orangi nullahs are inundated with sewerage and rainfall water.

The question is why does the rainfall always cause chaos and destruction in Pakistan even if it is pale in comparison to other countries, thus Pakistan ranks 145th in WDP which is far less than others. It all happened in the light of negligence and mismanagement by state authorities, most of whom were in complete slumber as always amid this calamity and let it happen.

As repercussions, at least 26 people met a sticky end while thousands were left stuck without shelter, food and drinking water.

Now what we should and must do is to find a holistic solution of reconstructing the drainage system along with housing and transport infrastructure after that government should test these projects as capable enough of facing such calamity again. To make this dream come true, we need to come in a coalition, without caring about political controversies, and work together to make Karachi prosperous in all dimensions.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Nawabshah.