Resurge in Covid, dengue cases ring alarm bells

LAHORE – The re-emergence of coronavirus has set the alarming bells ringing, as 1782 new cases have been reported in the city in the last 15 days. Four people have lost their lives fighting the Covid-19 while at least 24 others became victim to dengue fever. The rate of positive cases of coronavirus was recorded at 7.5 per cent in Lahore, the highest in the last one year. Experts say that citizens should take a booster dose of Covid-19 to avoid contracting the virus. Booster doses of coronavirus will help prevent the further spread of the contagious virus, they said.

With the increasing number of cases, the Lahore Airport administration has tightened the screening of passengers especially those flying from India into Pakistan. While in view of the increasing cases, the arrangements were also tightened at the Wagah Border. An increase of 165 positive cases has been observed in Lahore recently.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tehsin has advised the citizens to wear masks as well as get both doses of the coronavirus vaccine to avoid the current wave of corona. Expressing his concern, he said that very few citizens were taking the booster dose which was very alarming. Motivating the citizens to get booster doses, he said that those who wanted to get the shot of booster dose could come to Jinnah Hospital anytime. All the coronavirus vaccines are available at Jinnah Hospital 24 hours a day, seven days a week, he added.

Also, on the direction of Federal Health Minister Dr Qadir Patel, the Directorate of Health Service has issued a letter in which it has been directed that strict inspection should be carried out at all entrance points, including airport, Wagah border and Kartarpur corridor.

Along with the growing spread of coronavirus, the rise of dengue virus is also a precursor of a big problem. So far, 24 dengue fever patients have been reported in the city. Due to the accumulation of rainwater in this heavy and strong spell of monsoon, the production of dengue larvae has surged frequently due to which the spread of dengue fever is also increasing. Speaking to The Nation, Lahore Commissioner Captain (retd) Usman Younas urged the citizens to take precautionary measure to protect themselves from contracting virus in this new wave of coronvirus. The commissioner advised the citizens to wear masks and adopt social distancing to avoid the contagious disease.

While answering a question about administrative efforts to counter this current wave, he said that the administration was buckled down to fight this newly-emerged coronavirus wave by putting the necessary precautionary measures in action. The administration is assessing and propagating the intensity of the current coronavirus wave.

When asked about the spread of dengue and the administration’s plan to halt its spread, he shared the district’s strategy plan to control the spread of dengue. He said: “So far, 69726 IRS activities have been carried out besides 1321 fogging activities. Moreover, daily DERC is being conducted to review the situation with complete liaison with all allied departments. Micro plans have been digitised to monitor the team’s performance in field as well as real time.” Younas further informed that the third party validation was going on for all parameters of surveillance and TERCs were being chaired by the administrative secretaries.

Any new case is thoroughly discussed daily in the DERC meeting, he said.

Commenting on the awareness campaign regarding the spread of dengue he said that community awareness sessions as well as social media campaigns have been initiated with the complete liaison with the cantonment, DHA, LCB and WCB. “Mass awareness campaigns are being run in DHA areas with the participation of DHA administration and regulatory actions have also been enforced,” he said.