Rs3.68b uplift plan for Bajaur annouced

PESHAWAR – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday approved Rs3.68 billion development package of district Bajaur under the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

The amount allocated for the district development plan for various sectors is Rs400 million and development package for Tehsil Mamond and Salarzai is Rs150 million.

The amount allocated for establishment of University in Bajaur is one Rs1 billion and Rs400 million for the upgradation of Barang Rural Health Centre (RHC) to Category-D hospital, besides Rs200 million for maintenance and repair of existing roads network.

The amount allocated for the construction of 18km roads in Navagai, Barang, Atman Khel, Khar is Rs360 million. The cost of construction of police lines is Rs1.17 billion.