RTA high-ups fail to take action against overcharging of fares

ATTOCK – Over charging and over loading on Attock-Rawalpindi road has become a routine and the relevant authorities are playing role of a silent spectator. During the last two months after increase in petroleum prices, public transporters increased fare from Attock to Rawalpindi from Rs 220 to Rs 270 and also started over loading. Now they (transporters) force 18 passengers to sit in a Hiace van against the seating capacity of 13.

The administration of Attock Bus Stand also misbehaves with the passengers/commuters. Despite this entire worsening situation, RTA secretary is not bothered at all to check bus terminals and van stands in the city for violations. People have demanded the DC Attock to take immediate notice of this situation.

Meanwhile residents of Pindigheb took out a protest rally demanding ban on oil tankers plying on Pindigheb roads during day time.

They said it is against the health and safety rules as these tankers carrying thousand of litres crude oil pass through the markets and near schools , colleges , hospitals and other public places and may prove fatal in case of any mishap . They demanded that these oil tankers must be banned during day time.