Rupee sheds Rs1.51 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs 1.51 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 229.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 228.36.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 228 and Rs 230 respectively.

Similarly, the price of the euro increased by Rs 2.87 and closed at Rs 234.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 231.97.

The Japanese Yen gained 02 paisas to close at Rs 1.68, whereas an increase of Rs 3.00 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 276.28 as compared to its last closing of Rs 273.28. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 41 paisas each to close at Rs 62.58 and Rs 61.17 respectively.