Russia intensifies airstrikes targeting Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia has reportedly intensified its airstrikes on settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, known as one of the hotspots of the war.

Russian air attacks continue increasingly in the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka and the surrounding villages near the Donetsk region.

Missiles that targeted Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka in the last week have seriously damaged schools, homes, businesses, marketplaces, industrial areas and other structures in the region.

New explosions occurred in Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka on Sunday night and early Monday, Bakhmut police Major Pavlo Diachenko told Anadolu Agency.

Airstrikes on settlements and civilian structures under the control of the Ukrainian army have also increased in recent days, he said.

The situation on the Donetsk front line has not changed much in recent years. Bakhmut is about 12-15 kilometers (7-9 miles) from the points where intense clashes continue, he added.

Missiles launched by Russian forces hit school buildings in Bakhmut and Kostyantynivka, where humanitarian aid was distributed to civilians Sunday, he said.

“Air attacks on this region have increased. An attack was also carried out on the marketplace in Bakhmut,” he added.

Meanwhile, a missile fired by Russian forces reportedly pierced the roof of a house and ended up in the guest room without exploding.

The homeowners told reporters that the missile was neutralized by Ukrainian authorities.

