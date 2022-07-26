Top clerics leave for Kabul to hold talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD – A high level delegation comprising Pakistan’s top religious scholars including Molana Muhammad Tayyab Tahiri, Mufti Taqi Usmani who is president of Wifaq ul Madaris al Arabia, Hanif Jalandhari, along with other religious scholars left for Kabul yesterday to meet the Afghan Taliban leadership.

This is the first high-level religious delegation which is visiting Afghanistan at the invitation of Taliban Government after they took over power last year. Credible sources said that during their stay in Kabul, the delegation will meet the acting prime minister of Afghanistan and other cabinet members. The sources said the delegation will also discuss about talks between TTP and Pakistani Government with the facilitation of Afghan Taliban. The delegation will also talk about role of Ulema in countering terrorism, militancy and cooperation of Afghan Taliban in this regard. Some government officials are also part of the delegation.