Two drug dealers held; 120kg hashish seized

HYDERABAD – Hyderabad police arrested 2 operatives of inter-provincial drug supplier gang and recovered 120kg of hashish from their possession.

According to the spokesperson, following the directives issued by SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh, the successful operations of the Hyderabad police against drug dealers are continuing.

Chhalgri police conducted a successful operation near Tando Saeed Khan stop on the main highway and arrested the accused Osama Magsi and Abdul Hameed Chachar who were in the car number AFX-384. Police recovered 120 kilograms of high-quality hashish from the possession of the arrested drug dealers, which had been hidden in the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

According to police, the arrested drug dealers said in their initial statement that hashish was brought from Balochistan which were to be supplied in Sindh. A case was registered against the arrested drug dealers under the Narcotics Act.

Three inter-provincial drug cartel held, huge quantity of drugs seized

Keamari police on Monday arrested three members of an inter-provincial drug racket and recovered huge quantity of drugs. According to police, in an action conducted at Yusuf Goth bus terminal, Saeedabad, seized 40kg hashish from hidden cavities of a passenger bus coming from Quetta to Karachi and arrested three including a driver of the bus identified as Awwal Jan, Abdul Rauf and Fida Ahmed.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.