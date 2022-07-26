Our Staff Reporter

Two shot dead over old enmity

BUREWALA – Two persons were shot dead over an old enmity in premises of Sadar Burewala police station here on Monday. According to police spokesman, Dr Muhammad Yaqoob Arrain and Chaudhry Shahnawaz Arrain residents of Village 577-EB near Pull Mohsin Shah were on the way to court in a case against them when some armed outlaws in a car intercepted them on the way to court and shot them dead.

The criminals managed to escape from the scene, however, a team of police concerned led by DSP Legal Mian Abdul Rauf took the bodies into custody and started the investigations into the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arrain and Malik Awan groups of the same locality had dispute over some issues from last many years in which many people from both sides had already been killed.

