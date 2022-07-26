Two-week typhoid preventive vaccination campaign to be launched

Peshawar – The District administration of Peshawar and the Health Department has decided to conduct a two weeks long typhoid preventive vaccination campaign, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The campaign will begin on October 3 and continue till October 15, 2022. During the campaign children from age of 9 months to 15 years in 52 Union Councils would be administered vaccines.

In this connection, a meeting was also held here with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair. The meeting reviewed arrangements regarding the campaign and directed the District Health Officer (DHO) to take all required measures for the purpose. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has urged the parents to administer typhoid preventive vaccines to their children to save them from the disease.

Meanwhile, one month-long Corona vaccination campaign has been launched in the provincial metropolis. The campaign will continue till August 25, 2022.

In this connection, a meeting regarding Corona vaccination was also held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair. Those who attended included Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Idrees, Deputy District Polio Officer, Dr Saif, Dr Anwar Jamal, Dr Hakeem and others attended.

The participants were told that during the one-month campaign Corona vaccination would be administered to people in health centres, bus stations and other public places.

All arrangements relating to the campaign have been completed. During the campaign, the teams of the health department under the supervision of district administration will visit different localities to administer Corona vaccines to people.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has requested the people to administer Corona vaccines themselves and their family members as soon as possible to control the spread of Coronavirus.