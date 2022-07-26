Our Staff Reporter

Wall collapse takes one life, injures 3

Lahore – A wall of a house has collapsed Baghbanpura, leaving a man dead and injuring three others here on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that their rescuers are making efforts to evacuate the people trapped under the debris. He said the injured people had been shifted to the hospital.

Man killed in exchange of fire between two groups

One person has been killed and two others injured during an exchange of firing between the two groups in Kahna area here on Monday. In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that the victim had been identified as Shaari who was the resident of Layyah city. He said the injured namely Saeed Hassan and M Tariq had been shifted to General Hospital. Police said that the scuffle took place between Tahir Qayyum Advocate and Saeed Raza group.

The Edhi spokesman said that the body had been shifted to the morgue after completing the necessary medicolegal formalities.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Sri Lanka take charge of second Test as Pakistan batters falter on day-two

Entertainment

TikTok rolls out new features to improve user experience

International

Myanmar military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Business

ECC okays provision of subsidised gas, power to five export-oriented sectors for one year

Headlines

SC refuses to form full bench to hear Punjab CM case

National

Collision course as ruling coalition refuses to accept 3-member SC bench

National

8th death anniversary of Majid Nizami today

National

Army top brass reviews border, internal security

National

PTI accuses govt of blackmailing court

National

12 more die, several injured amid heavy rains across country

1 of 2,158

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More