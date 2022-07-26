Our Staff Reporter

Wall collapse takes one life, injures 3

LAHORE – A wall of a house has collapsed near Sukh Canal, Baghbanpura, leaving a man dead and injuring three others here on Monday. In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi ambulance service said that their rescuers are making efforts to evacuate the people trapped under the debris.

MAN KILLED IN EXCHANGE OF FIRE BETWEEN TWO GROUPS

One person has been killed and two others injured during an exchange of firing between the two groups in Kahna area here on Monday. In a statement, a spokesman of Edhi service said that the victim had been identified as Shaari, resident of Layyah.

 

He said the injured namely Saeed Hassan and M Tariq had been shifted to General Hospital.

Police said that the scuffle took place between Tahir Qayyum Advocate and Saeed Raza group. The Edhi spokesman said that the body had been shifted to the morgue after completing the necessary medicolegal formalities.

 

