Woman among three die in rain related incidents in Punjab

Three persons including a woman died Monday amid heavy rains in areas of Punjab, reported.

According to the rescue sources, two persons died after the roof of a house collapsed on them in Faisalabad.

It was learnt that 60-year-old Ashraf and 65-year-old Umar Hayat were rushed to a hospital after they came under the rubble.

Both breathed their last in the hospital. Meanwhile, an elderly woman died while a child girl sustained injuries after the wall of a house collapsed on them due to heavy rain.

According to Rescue 1122, the body of the deceased woman identified as Taj Mai was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The girl, who sustained injuries in the incident, was also shifted to the hospital for treatment.

“The wall of the house collapsed due to heavy rain,” said Rescue 1122.