Our Staff Reporter

Zardari left for Dubai to ‘celebrate his birthday with grandson’

KARACHI – Spokesperson for Bilawal House Surendar Valasai Monday said that former President Asif Ali Zardari had gone to Dubai to celebrate his 67th birthday (July 26) with his 9-month-old grandson Mir Hakim Mahmood Choudhry.

President Asif Ali Zardari wanted to celebrate his first birthday as a grandfather with his only grandson, he said. While strongly criticising the rumours by the opponents regarding the recent visit of former President Asif Ali Zardari to Dubai, the spokesman said that the entire nation is a witness that the former President endured the hardships of unjustified imprisonments for eleven years, but did not leave the country.

In a communiqué here on Monday, Bilawal House spokesman further said that the elements who are afraid of former President Asif Ali Zardari and have a grudge against him resort to such rumour-mongering.

The Spokesman further said that the former president will return home soon. He pointed out that Asif Ali Zardari is the name of an iron-man who faced hardest situations and the worst political revenge with patience and smile. He said that those who are gossiping and spreading rumors against the former president should learn morals.

