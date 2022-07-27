159 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE – Primary and Secondary Healthcare De­partment (P&SHD) Secretary Ali Jaan Khan on Tuesday said that 159 new coronavirus cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 124 positive cases were reported in La­hore, 6 in Faisalabad, 16 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sheikhupura, 3 in Multan, 2 each in Gujranwala and Sialkot, and one each in Vehari and Sargodha.

The secretary said total cases were re­corded 511,058 while recoveries stood at 496,151. He said the Health Department conducted 4165 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 11.61 million tests had been conducted so far. He said one death was reported across the province during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 13,587.

He said the overall rate of Covid-19 inci­dence in the province was recorded as 3.8 per cent during the last 24 hours adding that in Lahore 7.5 per cent, Rawalpindi 3.0 per cent and Faisalabad 1.7 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccina­tion drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people above 12 years of age should get themselves vaccinated immediately, add­ing that in such pandemic conditions, vac­cination was the only and effective treat­ment against corona.