Staff Reporter

16 more report positive for COVID in Balochistan

QUETTA – As many as 16 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,756 in Balochistan on Tuesday. According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,570,711 people were screened for the virus, out of which 16 more was reported positive.  As many as 35,300 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

 

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s $400m fortune at stake as she did not sign prenup before wedding

Entertainment

Muhabbat Ki Akhri Kahaani OST gets nod of approval from fans

Entertainment

Neighbours finale: Final episode airs in Australia after 37 years

Entertainment

Facebook’s Meta posts first-ever revenue drop

Entertainment

Jennifer Garner, John Miller keeping romance ‘low-key’ while incorporating their families

Newspaper

Jayasuriya bowls Sri Lanka to 246-run series levelling win

Newspaper

3rd Combaxx Sports National Squash Championship gets underway

Newspaper

Pakistan women to begin CWG campaign against Barbados today

Newspaper

Omar Khalid falls to USA’s Pinckes at Bandon Dunes

Newspaper

Sports promotion society inks MoUs with int’l universities

1 of 1,668

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More