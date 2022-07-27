16 more report positive for COVID in Balochistan
QUETTA – As many as 16 new coronavirus patient were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,756 in Balochistan on Tuesday. According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,570,711 people were screened for the virus, out of which 16 more was reported positive. As many as 35,300 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.