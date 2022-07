32 Brigadiers promoted to Major General rank

RAWALPINDI – The Promotion Board of Pakistan Army has ap­proved promotion of 32 brigadiers to the rank of major general, said the ISPR Directorate here yes­terday. In a statement, the ISPR said that the Pro­motion Board meeting was held at General Head­quarters which was presided by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Those promoted to the rank of major general in­clude Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Ab­bas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Ha­feez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaud­hary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Briga­dier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Fais­al Naseer, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal and Brigadier Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar.

Those approved from Army Medical Corps in­clude Brigadier Tufail Ahmad, Brigadier Rizwan Sadiq, Brigadier Ijaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadeem Fazal, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Brigadier Tahir Masood Ahmad, Brigadier Waseem Ahmad Khan and Brigadier Sohail Sabir.