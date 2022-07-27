Our Staff Reporter

9 killed, 888 injured in 852 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE   –   At least nine people were killed and 888 injured in 852 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 467 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, where­as, 421 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the res­cue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 425 driv­ers, 24 underage drivers, 99 pedestri­ans, and 373 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 248 acci­dents were reported in Lahore which affected 274 persons placing the pro­vincial capital at top of the list followed by 74 in Faisalabad with 75 victims and at third Gujranwala with 56 accidents and 53 victims. As many as, 700 mo­torcycles, 76 rickshaws, 83 cars, 25 vans, 6 buses, 27 trucks and 83 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents

