ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders in ransacking cases

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extend­ed interim bail of several Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders till August 5 in ransacking cases, registered during the party’s recent long march.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the bail appli­cations, filed by the PTI leaders.

The PTI leaders including Yasmin Rashid, Ham­mad Azhar, Murad Raas, Umair Niazi, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jamshed Cheema, Shafqat Mehmood, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mussarat Cheema, Yasir Gillani, Andleeb Abbas and others appeared be­fore the court, during the proceedings and got their attendance marked.

The court expressed annoyance over not record­ing statements of Zubair Khan Niazi, Sheikh Imtiaz, Mian Akram Usman and another and ordered the investigation officers to record their statements immediately. At this stage, the PTI leaders’ counsel Burhan Moazzam advocate sought time for advanc­ing his arguments on the bail applications. Subse­quently, the court allowed the request and extend­ed the interim bail of the PTI leaders till August 5. Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Shafiqabad and Gulberg police had registered cases against the PTI leaders.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the interim bail of PTI leader Aijaz Chaudhry after he failed to ap­pear before the court.