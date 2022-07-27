Builder shot dead in Burewala

BUREWALA – A building contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Chak No 515/EB in tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, a contractor namely Muhammad Zamir was working at a residential colony Dream Land near Chak 515/EB. All of a sudden, he was shot dead by unidentified armed men. His body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The family sources confirmed that the slain had no dispute with anybody.

Sadar Police registered a case and started investigation.