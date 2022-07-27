News Desk

Cabinet decides to legislate to limit powers of CJP

The federal cabinet on Wednesday decided to legislate regarding the suo motu authority of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the authority to form a bench.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in which various issues came under discussion.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet removed DG FIA Rai Tahir from the post and appointed him as the National Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, while giving the post of DG FIA to Mohsin Butt, who is a Grade 22 officer of the police service.

During the meeting, the Federal Cabinet decided to discuss the judicial powers in the National Assembly, while the Prime Minister directed all the ministers to ensure attendance in the House.

The cabinet also decided to legislate on the Chief Justice of Pakistan s suo motu power and power to constitute a bench and has approved the withdrawal of the reference from the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

