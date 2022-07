Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and former Federal Minister Munis Elahi met Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan.

Imran Khan congratulated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on assuming the post of Chief Minister.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi thanked Imran Khan for his confidence.

A detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country was held in the meeting.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill was also present in the meeting.