CM Elahi gives directive for immediate relief to Rajanpur flood affectees

Chief minister Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi deeply concerned over the loss caused by the Rajanpur flood, gives directive to the DG Khan Commissioner to provide immediate relief to Rajanpur flood affectees.

The CM further directed the DG Khan Commissioner to immediately make arrangements to provide for food and necessary medicines to the affectees.

CM Elahi further asked for a detailed report about the floods from the DG Khan Commissioner.

