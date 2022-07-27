News Desk

CM Pervaiz Elahi to hold meeting with Imran Khan

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will hold a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan today (Wednesday).

According to sources, the meeting will be held at PTI chief residence at Bani Gala during which Pervaiz Elahi will thank Imran Khan for giving him responsibility to serve as Punjab Chief Minister.

Sources also informed that the two leaders will hold consultation on formation of Punjab cabinet, election of the Punjab Assembly Speaker and other important appointments in Punjab. Tasks will also be set to deliver on political and public issues.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will return to Lahore from Islamabad later today and take charge of his office.

