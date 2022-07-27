Constable embraces martyrdom in encounter at Doltala

RAWALPINDI – A constable of Jhelum police embraced martyrdom while another cop wounded at Doltala Village in an encounter with culprits wanted by police in a murder case, informed sources on Tuesday.

The martyred cop has been identified as Zeeshan Ali, who was posted in Police Station Sohawa of district Jhelum. The injured cop was head constable Humayun. Reportedly, the police also shot dead the culprits. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer have paid a rich tribute to martyred cop Zeeshan Ali saying, “Such cops are precious asset of Punjab Police.”

According to sources, a team of Dina police was searching in the area of Doltala the culprits involved in killing a man on Mangla Road when the accused opened indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, the cop Zeeshan suffered bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom. The police also killed the attackers in retaliation.

The bodies of the cop and the culprits were moved to hospital for post-mortem.

Provincial police chief Faisal Shahkar and RPO Imran Ahmer paid glowing tribute to cop who embraced martyrdom during exchange of firing in Doltala area. IG said that brave cops like Zeeshan are asset of Punjab police. He also directed RPO to ensure adequate health facilities to the injured head constable.

Meanwhile, Murree police have arrested two men on charges of sodomising a 17-year-old boy and put them behind the lock-up. The accused have been identified as Wajahat and Muhammad Khan, against whom case was also registered, according to a police spokesman. He said a woman lodged complaint with PS Murree stating two men had sexually assaulted her son and appealed police to register case against them. Police filed a case against the accused and held them, he said adding that SP Kohsar Haider Ali has appreciated the efforts of SHO PS Murree and his team for netting the culprits. He said that the police have brought the victim to hospital for MLR wherein the doctor confirmed the boy was assaulted sexually. The investigators have collected the evidence from the crime scene besides obtaining physical remand of the accused from court of law for further investigation.