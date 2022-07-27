CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

KARACHI – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought record of an alleged terrorist from NADRA in the Karachi University suicide attack in April.

had arrested an alleged facilitator of the suicide attack, Dad Bakhsh, while inquiring into the incident, which claimed four lives including three Chinese teachers of the Confucius Institute.

Alleged terrorist had got a new identification very easily, according to the probe. “The terror suspect had got himself registered with a new name in another family,” sources said.

“A man Abdul Rehman had declared Dad Bakhsh as his brother,” sources said. “Dad Bakhsh got new identification with the name of Shoaib after NADRA registration”. “The law enforcers are collecting details of Abdul Rehman, who had declared Dad Bakhsh as his brother,” sources said.

According to sources, Dad Bakhsh had left home in 2015 to join the terrorism network. Police said, the suspect has been Karachi commander of the outlawed outfits the BLA and BLF. “He is the master mind of the suicide attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University,” police claimed.

“The accused was also facilitating attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi,” police said. The suicide attack killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi.

The blast was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror outfit. The footage showed the suspected suicide bomber reaching the department in an auto-rickshaw and then standing at a distance when another burqa-clad woman, who was already standing there approached her, communicated something and handed over a bag.