Dhananjaya falls after century as Sri Lanka set Pakistan to chase 508

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne declared the innings at 360/8 after their centurion Dhananjaya de Silva fell to Yasir Shah’s direct hit at the non-striker end as the hosts posted a humongous 508-run target for Pakistan in the second Test.

After enjoying a delightful first session of the fourth day, Sri Lanka added a crucial 67 runs to their total to set a massive target for the visitors at the back of an astonishing century from de Silva.

The right-handed batter put on another valiant partnership for his team as he added 82 runs for the eighth wicket with the help of Ramesh Mendis, who chipped in with an unbeaten 45 off 55 balls, laced with five boundaries.

The Sri Lankan called off their innings after their top-scorer de Silva fell as a result of a mix-up between the wickets and a direct hit from Yasir. He scored 109 off 171 balls with the help of 16 boundaries.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz claimed two wickets each, while Yasir, Salman Ali Agha, and Nauman Ali made one scalp each.

Earlier, the home side, resuming at an overnight score of 176/5, enjoyed a delightful session as they added 121 runs for the loss of two wickets in the opening session of the fourth day.

Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne and all-rounder de Silva showed no signs of rusting as they carried the momentum to give their side a solid start at the commencement of the day.

The duo appeared solid and neutralized the threat posed by the Pakistan bowlers and added 67 runs before Nauman made his first scalp to remove Karunaratne, who scored 61 off 105 deliveries with the help of three boundaries.

Right-handed batter de Silva, on the other hand, looked unaffected from the dismissal as he joined hands with the tailender Dinuth Wellalage to put on an important 35-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Wellalage displayed grit in the course of his outstanding 18-run knock but Nawaz removed him via a caught behind and caused the hosts to slip at 278/7.

Pakistan bowlers then remained unable to pounce on the breakthrough as the hosts added a further 19 runs before the Lunch break to finish at a commanding 297/7.