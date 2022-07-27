News Desk

Early elections only option for govt: Sheikh Rasheed

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that only option for the government is to go for early elections in the country.

Sheikh Rasheed, in a tweet, said that PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz has been sent packing but instead JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman is irked over the Supreme Court verdict.

The former minister also claimed that ruling PML-N is split into two faction as one section wants to cling to power while the other one wants to head to early elections.

He further said that government is busy in criticizing and threatening the apex court while country’s stock exchange has crashed and US dollar is soaring to Rs250.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs236.5 in interbank

National

Govt reshuffles Punjab bureaucracy

Lahore

Punjab govt formation: Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Thursday

Islamabad

Fazlur Rehman to chair key meeting of PDM on Thursday

Islamabad

The spillways of Rawal Dam will be reopened today at twelve o’clock

Islamabad

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ gets release date: reports

National

PTI decides to move no-trust motion against Dost Mazari

National

More rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP

National

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

National

One killed, four injured in truck, car collision in Loralai

1 of 10,256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More