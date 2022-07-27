ECP asks political parties to file assets statement till Aug 29

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday reminded all the political parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts for the financial year 2021-22 before 29th August this year. All the registered political parties, un­der section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, have been asked to submit a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accoun­tant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses; sources of its funds; and assets and liabilities. It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a po­litical party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year. The ECP has asked the political parties to submit audit of accounts of a political party and a cer­tificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head. The certificate should also men­tion funds received by the political party and the statement containing an accurate financial position of the political party. “The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as pro­vided in the Elections Act, 2017,” according to the ECP. It was also mentioned that overwriting should be avoided in the certificates and the membership/ certificate issued by ICAP in re­spect of auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate. “The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022 of the party, alongwith a bank reconciliation statement,” it says.