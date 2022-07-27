ECP asks political parties to file assets statement till Aug 29
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday reminded all the political parties to submit consolidated statements of accounts for the financial year 2021-22 before 29th August this year. All the registered political parties, under section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, have been asked to submit a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing annual income and expenses; sources of its funds; and assets and liabilities. It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a political party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within 60 days from the close of a financial year. The ECP has asked the political parties to submit audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head. The certificate should also mention funds received by the political party and the statement containing an accurate financial position of the political party. “The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017,” according to the ECP. It was also mentioned that overwriting should be avoided in the certificates and the membership/ certificate issued by ICAP in respect of auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D alongwith last valid renewal certificate. “The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period of 01.07.2021 to 30.06.2022 of the party, alongwith a bank reconciliation statement,” it says.