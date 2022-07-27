Elahi, not Hamza, is Punjab CM, decides top court
Three-judge bench sets aside PA Deputy Speaker’s ruling calling it ‘void, without lawful authority and of no legal effect’ n Ministers, Advisors appointed on Hamza’s advice ‘shall immediately cease to hold
office’ n Ruling coalition boycotts court proceedings.
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday set aside the ruling of Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly regarding rejection of ten votes of Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) in the election of CM Punjab office.
After setting aside the ruling, the apex court declared Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (the petitioner) as “the duly elected Chief Minister, Punjab.” Hamza Shehbaz and other members of the ruling coalition boycotted the court’s proceedings on Tuesday as announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement on Monday.
A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after hearing the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Parvez Elahi, who was also contesting election for the CM Punjab office.
In its short order, the apex court directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to immediately and forthwith issue the notification declaring Parvez Elahi as the duly elected Chief Minister, Punjab and also directed the Governor Punjab to administer oath to Parvez for the office of CM Punjab before 11:30pm Tuesday.
It further said that in case, the Punjab Governor is unable or unwilling to administer such oath, the President of Pakistan may forthwith administer oath of office to Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister.
The apex court wrote in its 11-pages judgment that in view of the foregoing and for detailed reasons to be recorded later and such elaboration and amplification as may be necessary, the titled constitutional petition is allowed. It added that the sole question of public importance with reference to en forcement of fundamental rights involved in this petition is whether the understanding and implementation of the short judgment of this Court dated 17.05.2022 passed in Presidential Reference No.1 of 2022 read with Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 (“the Constitution”) was correct.
“We find that the understanding and implementation of the said short judgment as well as the provisions of Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution by the Deputy Speaker, Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Lahore (Respondent No.1) was patently incorrect and erroneous and cannot be sustained,” said the apex court.
It further said, “The governance of the Province of Punjab in accordance with the Constitution has been subverted whereby the fundamental rights of the people have been seriously infringed. As a result, the Ruling dated 22.07.2022 issued by Respondent No.1, Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly is set aside and declared to be void, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.” The SC judgment said that in consequence of the above, having admittedly secured 186 votes as against 179 votes obtained by Hamza Shehbaz Sharif (Respondent No.2) in the runoff election of Chief Minister, Punjab held on 22.07.2022 pursuant to the consent order of this Court dated 01.07.2022 passed in Civil Petition No.2242 of 2022, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi (the petitioner) is “declared as the duly elected Chief Minister, Punjab.”
“We direct the Chief Secretary, Punjab (Respondent No.3) to immediately and forthwith and on announcement of this short order issue the requisite notification declaring the petitioner as the duly elected Chief Minister, Punjab,” rule the top court of country.
It further said that in consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that Respondent No.2 (Hamza) not being the duly elected Chief Minister, the oath of office administered to him was and is without lawful authority and of no legal effect. Likewise all acts, deeds and things attendant and consequent upon such oath including but not limited to the notification of Respondent No.2 and the formation and swearing in of the Cabinet on his advice is also declared to be without lawful authority and of no legal effect.
It maintained that all Advisors, Special Advisors and Special Assistants etc (if any) by whatever name called appointed by, on behalf or under orders/advice of Respondent No.2 shall immediately and forthwith cease to hold office, their appointment is declared illegal and without lawful authority and the respondent No.2, the persons appointed as Ministers on his advice and the aforementioned persons are relieved of their offices/posts with immediate effect.
In its verdict, the apex court also directed the Governor, Punjab to arrange and administer oath of office to the petitioner as the duly elected Chief Minister, Punjab in accordance with law and the Constitution not later than 11:30 pm tonight i.e. 26.07.2022. It added, “In case, the Governor, Punjab is unable or unwilling to administer such oath, the President of Pakistan may forthwith administer oath of office to the petitioner as Chief Minister, Punjab.”
The court judgment said that all acts, deeds and things lawfully done or purported to be done by Respondent No.2 and or any Member of the Provincial Cabinet in accordance with the Constitution and the law under colour of office are hereby saved and protected under the de facto doctrine subject to all just and legal exceptions and such review, modification, reversal or withdrawal as may be deemed appropriate by the incoming Chief Minister, Punjab and any member of the Cabinet or other officer appointed by him in accordance with law.
Regarding the demand of Full Court, the apex court said that it may be mentioned that the counsel for the respondents raised an objection to the hearing of the matter by a three-member bench of this court and sought the referral thereof to the Full Court.
It added that however, while explaining the grounds for making this request the learned counsel for the respondents No.1 and 2 also laid out their case on the merits of the dispute which essentially concerns a question of law touching the formation of the Provincial Government allegedly in violation of the provisions of the Constitution, in particular, Article 63A read with Article 130(4) thereof.
The SC judgment further said that although elaborate submissions were made in terms as above yesterday i.e. 25.07.2022, requests were made by the learned counsel for the respondents / interveners for further time to make additional submissions, if any, and seek instructions.
It pointed that the court accordingly adjourned the matter for today i.e. 26.07.2022 at 11:30 am to give the learned counsel for the respondents/ interveners a further opportunity to add to their submissions on the merits of the case if deemed appropriate by them.
However, it said that when the matter was taken up at 11:30am, the learned counsel for the respondents as well as interveners one by one stepped forward and informed the court that their respective clients had instructed them not to participate further in the proceedings in this case.
However, the judgment said that in the first session which continued for about one hour and forty-five minutes, they did not withdraw from the court room and observed further proceedings in the matter during which we heard further arguments of the learned counsel for the petitioner specially in relation to submissions that had been made by the learned counsel for the respondent/interveners on the previous date, and the reliance placed by them on the various judgments of this Court.
The bench observed that the votes were excluded on the basis that 10 members of the PML(Q) had failed to follow the direction under Article 63A(1)(b) of the Constitution given by the party head to the members of the Parliamentary Party of PML(Q). As a result, the winning candidate who had received 186 votes lost the election by 03 votes.
Later, Elahi challenged the Deputy Speaker’s ruling before the Supreme Court on 23.07.2022 and the SC set aside the same and declared it void, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.